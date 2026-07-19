Grizzlies' Cameron Boozer: Double-doubles in SL win

Boozer supplied 12 points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 101-90 win over the Rockets in the Las Vegas Summer League Semifinals.

Boozer struggled mightily with efficiency in this one, though he was still one of five Grizzlies players to score in double figures. The rookie No. 3 overall pick was productive outside the scoring column as well, grabbing a game-high 12 boards while tying for second on the team in assists. Boozer and the Grizzlies will now look toward the Las Vegas Summer League Championship on Sunday, when they'll face the winner of Saturday's Warriors-Lakers matchup.