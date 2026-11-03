Boozer contributed 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 38 minutes during Monday's 135-134 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

Boozer delivered another well-rounded performance, narrowly missing his fourth double-double of the season while contributing two blocks. The rookie has quickly established himself as a versatile fantasy option, combining strong rebounding and playmaking with an expanding perimeter game. His substantial workload and consistent involvement across multiple categories continue to make him a valuable fantasy asset.