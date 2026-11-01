Boozer finished with 27 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 26 minutes in Saturday's 136-105 win over Sacramento.

Boozer ended the night with a career high in scoring. He shot the ball well, especially from deep, though he did have trouble taking care of the ball, committing seven turnovers. The 2026 No. 3 overall pick is already making a case to win the Rookie of the Year award, averaging 17.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists over 31.2 minutes per contest in six regular-season games. He also had a triple-double in Thursday's 124-103 win over Portland.