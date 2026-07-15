Grizzlies' Cameron Boozer: Scores 12 points with seven boards

Boozer contributed 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 106-85 Las Vegas Summer League win over the Warriors.

Boozer has been struggling offensively over the past two games, going 11-for-29 from the field and 3-for-11 from distance, but he's found other ways to be effective. He recorded three steals for the second straight game and led the Grizzlies in rebounding in the blowout win. The Grizzlies have gone 2-1 to begin their Las Vegas run.