Grizzlies' Cameron Boozer: Scores 19 in SL loss

Boozer recorded 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League championship loss to the Warriors.

Boozer put together a solid performance in the Summer League championship after struggling in the Semifinals, leading the team in rebounds and matching Cedric Coward for a team high in scoring. Boozer played well throughout both the Salt Lake and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, helping lead his team to a runner-up finish in Las Vegas. The No. 3 overall pick now turns to preparation for the regular season.