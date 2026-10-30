Boozer totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 124-103 win over Portland.

Boozer carried his team to victory by making an impact on both ends of the court. He scored with efficiency, particularly from beyond the arc, and he did his usual damage on the glass. Boozer also flashed his playmaking ability, resulting in a team-high 12 dimes and the first triple-double of his young NBA career. The 19-year-old has now scored in double figures in four of his first five games following a quiet seven-point debut Oct. 21 against Utah.