Grizzlies' Cameron Boozer: Selected No. 3 by Memphis

Boozer was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Boozer is an exceptionally skilled and intelligent forward who impacts the game as a scorer, passer and decision-maker, while also providing solid positional defense. He has expanded his game to the perimeter, showing comfort as a ball-handler, facilitator and outside shooter. While his average athleticism, limited vertical explosiveness and foot speed can create challenges against length and in certain defensive situations, those concerns have not prevented him from thriving at every level. The 6-foot-9 forward put in averages of 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 triples and 1.4 steals per game during his one-and-done season at Duke, and he should make an immediate impact for the Grizzlies this season.