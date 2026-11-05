Boozer finished with 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 107-103 loss to the Pacers.

Boozer endured a difficult shooting performance, converting just four of 14 attempts while committing four turnovers. His six rebounds and four assists helped salvage some fantasy value, but the lack of efficient scoring restricted his overall impact. Boozer continues to find ways to produce, but his lack of shooting efficiency limits his fantasy impact. Through eight games, he's making just 36.4 percent of his shots and 36.7 percent of his threes.