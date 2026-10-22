Boozer racked up seven points (2-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-103 victory over the Jazz.

The third overall pick endured a miserable shooting performance in his NBA debut, missing all six attempts from beyond the arc. However, Boozer compensated with a game-high 11 rebounds and five assists, showcasing his ability to contribute without scoring efficiently. He also logged a team-high 33 minutes and finished plus-32, offering encouraging evidence that Memphis will give him ample room to develop through early offensive struggles.