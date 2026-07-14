Grizzlies' Cameron Boozer: Stuffs stat sheet in SL loss

Boozer tallied 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Monday's 96-88 Summer League loss to the Mavericks.

Boozer wasn't very efficient from long range but turned in a solid performance en route to a game-high 21 points. The rookie No. 3 overall pick also finished second on the team in rebounds and led all players in steals. He's reached the 20-point mark in both of his Las Vegas Summer League outings and has yet to score fewer than 15 points through four outings between the Las Vegas and Salt Lake City Summer Leagues.