Boozer supplied 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 118-102 win over the Raptors.

Boozer took advantage of a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Raptors, bouncing back on the offensive end after shooting 2-for-14 from the field in his previous outing. Although his struggles from three-point range continued, the rookie forward still finished as Memphis' second-leading scorer. Additionally, Boozer led the Grizzlies in assists, dishing out at least eight dimes for the second time this season.