Boozer logged 10 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists during Friday's 104-100 preseason win over the Bulls.

All of Boozer's production came in the first half, with the third-overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft observing the final two quarters of Friday's game from the bench. With Ja Morant in Portland, Boozer figures to be a center piece to Memphis' game plan on a night-to-night basis, with the Duke product forming a starting frontcourt with Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells, with veteran Jerami Grant also in the mix for heavy playing time.