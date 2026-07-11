Grizzlies' Cameron Boozer: Well-rounded outing in SL win

Boozer racked up 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Friday's 97-96 Summer League win over the Bulls.

Boozer turned in an efficient performance and was Memphis' leading scorer in his Las Vegas Summer League debut. The rookie No. 3 overall pick also finished second on the club in both rebounds and assists. Through three summer outings between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, Boozer is averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 62.5 percent from the field.