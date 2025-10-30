Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Adds support with 14 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward provided 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 win over the Suns.
Memphis' 2025 first-round pick is impressing in the early stage of the season. He's scored in double figures in four of his first five games, and has risen to a second-unit role behind Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in short order. Caldwell-Pope's numbers have been just fine so far, but the Grizzlies will give the rookie every opportunity to succeed as he continues to develop.
