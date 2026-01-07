default-cbs-image
Coward (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Suns.

Coward will be sidelined for a second straight game Wednesday, with his next chance to play coming Friday against the Thunder. GG Jackson logged 22 minutes Tuesday against the Spurs, but he didn't have much success with two points (1-6 FG), seven boards and one assist.

