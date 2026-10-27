Coward finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 110-105 victory over the Jazz.

Coward recorded his second straight double-double, helping Memphis to its fourth straight victory to begin the season. After missing the second game of the campaign due to a wrist injury, Coward has put that behind him, playing some of the best basketball of his young career. In three appearances thus far, he has averaged 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.7 three-pointers, good enough for top 55 value in standard leagues.