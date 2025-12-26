Coward (heel) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Coward was expected to play, according to head coach Tuomas Iisalo, and now it's been confirmed that he'll suit up and return from a one-game absence. Coward should return to the starting lineup right away, as he's been part of the first unit in each of his last 16 appearances. He's averaging 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game as a starter.