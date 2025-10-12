default-cbs-image
Coward will come off the bench during Saturday's preseason game against the Hawks.

After a poor shooting performance as a starter in Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics, Coward will be in the second unit. There's no doubting the rookie's talent, but his shooting may become a concern if he can't figure out a way to turn it around during the rest of the preseason.

