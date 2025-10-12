Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Bench role Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward will come off the bench during Saturday's preseason game against the Hawks.
After a poor shooting performance as a starter in Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics, Coward will be in the second unit. There's no doubting the rookie's talent, but his shooting may become a concern if he can't figure out a way to turn it around during the rest of the preseason.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Shooting woes continue in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: In starting lineup•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Goes 0-for-7 in preseason debut•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Unlikely to be limited at camp•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Likely out for summer ball•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Headed to Memphis after trade-up•