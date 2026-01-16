Coward had 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-111 loss to the Magic in Berlin.

The rookie guard is seeing big volume from beyond the arc, attempting more than six threes in back-to-back games for the first time since late November. Coward has drained multiple treys in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 15.6 points, 7.6 boards, 3.1 assists and 2.0 threes in 25.7 minutes over that stretch.