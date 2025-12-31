Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Career night in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward finished with 28 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 16 rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 139-136 overtime loss to Philadelphia.
Coward set career highs in points, rebounds and minutes played Friday, securing his sixth double-double of the campaign, which is tied for the most by any rookie. Coward has scored in double figures in 10 consecutive games, averaging 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists during that stretch.
