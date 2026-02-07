Coward closed Friday's 135-115 loss to Portland with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals across 25 minutes.

The three steals tied Coward's career high, while the eight boards represented the rookie's best effort on the glass since Jan. 11. Coward's production can still wobble at times -- he's failed to score in double digits three times in the last seven games -- but since missing time in early January due to an ankle sprain, the 22-year-old guard is averaging 13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.2 combined steals and blocks in 26.3 minutes over the last 13 contests.