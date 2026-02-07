Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Chips in 11 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward closed Friday's 135-115 loss to Portland with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals across 25 minutes.
The three steals tied Coward's career high, while the eight boards represented the rookie's best effort on the glass since Jan. 11. Coward's production can still wobble at times -- he's failed to score in double digits three times in the last seven games -- but since missing time in early January due to an ankle sprain, the 22-year-old guard is averaging 13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.2 combined steals and blocks in 26.3 minutes over the last 13 contests.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Nets 13 points with five assists•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Scores with high efficiency•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Struggles with shot•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Nets 17 points with three stocks•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Busy from downtown in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Comes up big in Sunday's win•