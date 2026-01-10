Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Cleared to play vs. OKC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Coward has been given the green light to play Friday after missing the Grizzlies' last two games due to a sprained left ankle, and his return should result in GG Jackson reverting to a bench role. Coward entered Memphis' starting lineup permanently Nov. 15 against the Cavaliers, and in his 21 outings since he has averaged 13.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 threes over 26.7 minutes per game.
