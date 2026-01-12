Coward racked up 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 win over the Nets.

The 21 points led all scorers on the afternoon, and Coward's final bucket was a three-pointer inside the final minute that put the Grizzlies ahead for good. The rookie guard has drained multiple treys in six of his last nine games, averaging 15.4 points, 8.1 boards, 3.2 assists and 1.9 threes in 25.6 minutes over that stretch.