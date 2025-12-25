Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Could return for Friday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Coward missed Tuesday's game against the Jazz but could return Friday. He's scored in double figures across his past seven appearances, averaging 15.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 26.9 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Not playing vs. Utah•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Drops 13 in win•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Fifth double-double of season•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Double-doubles in win•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Modest numbers in Sunday's start•