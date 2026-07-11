Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Delivers another strong performance

Coward finished with 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 30 minutes in Friday's 97-96 Summer League victory over Chicago.

Coward appeared in 62 regular-season games as a rookie in 2025-26, averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.6 steals over 25.8 minutes. Since he also played in the Salt Lake City Summer League, it's unclear how much more action he will see during his time in Las Vegas. However, even if the 22-year-old doesn't suit up again this summer, he's already expected to hold a prominent role for a Grizzlies team that no longer has Ja Morant on the roster.