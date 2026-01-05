Coward (ankle) exited Sunday's 120-114 loss to the Lakers in the second quarter and did not return.

Coward landed on an opposing player's foot and injured his left ankle after playing just under 13 minutes. He finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal. Despite not playing at all in the second half, the rookie first-rounder still ended the game as Memphis' second-leading scorer. Coward's next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Spurs. If he's forced to miss time, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and GG Jackson are candidates for an uptick in minutes.