Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Double-double off bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward contributed 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 117-112 loss to the Lakers.
The 11th overall pick in the 2025 Draft struggled to find his shot, but Coward still delivered a strong performance that included a season high in pilfers and his first career double-double. The Washington State product has scored in double digits in five of his first six NBA contests, averaging 15.5 points, 4.8 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.3 steals in 24.7 minutes a game.
