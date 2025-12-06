Coward recorded 23 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 107-98 win over the Clippers.

Coward notched the fourth double-double of his career in this one, and he also set a new career high in rebounds. The rookie had been in a shooting funk in the three games prior, going just 11-for-34 from the floor, so it was nice to see him come through with an efficient scoring performance. He'll look to keep it going Sunday versus Portland.