Coward delivered 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 123-112 win over the Kings.

Coward recorded his first double-double of the season and posted another efficient performance while surpassing the 30-minute plateau for the first time in 2026-27. His efficient perimeter shooting also provided a boost, as he connected on three of five attempts from beyond the arc. It's still early in the season, but Coward's consistent playing time and rebounding production are encouraging for fantasy managers, although his scoring opportunities could fluctuate alongside Memphis' other offensive options.