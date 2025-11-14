default-cbs-image
Coward is doubtful for Saturday's game in Cleveland due to right foot soreness.

The foot issue could help explain why Coward has gone ice cold from distance recently, so perhaps some time off will help him get things back on track. With Coward not expected to play Saturday, there should be more minutes available for Cam Spencer, Vince Williams and John Konchar.

