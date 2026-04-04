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Coward (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

With Sunday's game being the front end of a back-to-back set, the Grizzlies are leaning towards a maintenance day. With the way the team has handled rotations in recent weeks, it's not a lock that Coward plays the second leg either.

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