Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Doubtful for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
With Sunday's game being the front end of a back-to-back set, the Grizzlies are leaning towards a maintenance day. With the way the team has handled rotations in recent weeks, it's not a lock that Coward plays the second leg either.
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