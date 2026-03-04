Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Doubtful for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Portland.
As expected, the Grizzlies are planning to hold Coward out for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The rookie returned from a seven-game absence Tuesday against the Timberwolves and finished with 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 21 minutes.
