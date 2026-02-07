Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Doubtful Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (shoulder) is doubtful for Saturday's game against Portland.
Coward is likely to miss the second half of this back-to-back set due to right shoulder soreness. Jaylen Wells (shoulder) is also doubtful, so Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jahmai Mashack and Walter Clayton could all see a significant bump in playing time, especially if Cam Spencer (ankle) is downgraded from questionable to out.
