Coward (shoulder) is doubtful to play in the 2025 Summer League, according to Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.

The Grizzlies traded up to select Coward with the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and they're expected to be extremely cautious with his recovery. The former Washington State suffered a shredded rotator cuff and partially torn labrum in his left (non-shooting) shoulder in late November and underwent surgery. Even though Coward recently stated that he's almost recovered from the injury, the reality is that he hasn't yet taken part in five-on-five practices. Until that happens, he's not going to participate in any games. In other words, his chances of seeing the court in the Summer League are slim to none.