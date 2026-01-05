Coward is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Lakers due to a left ankle injury.

Coward landed on an opposing player's foot and limped to the locker room in the final minutes of the first half. The rookie first-rounder logged 13 minutes before picking up the ankle injury, posting 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal. In the likely event he's unable to return, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and GG Jackson are candidates for an uptick in minutes the rest of the way.