Coward contributed 27 points (9-13 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's 128-103 win over the Pacers.

Coward caught fire en route to a game-high 27 points, including 15 in the third quarter alone. The rookie has logged 22-plus minutes in all three of the Grizzlies' games thus far, averaging 19.0 points in 22.7 minutes per contest. He should continue to see significant playing time off the bench with Ty Jerome (calf) and Vince Williams (heel) sidelined.