Coward notched 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 win over the Timberwolves.

Coward has had double-digit scoring performances in six of his last seven games, averaging 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks across 27.1 minutes in that span. With Ja Morant (ankle) out, Coward took on an increased role, and the rookie helped deliver a win.