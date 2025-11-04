Coward accumulated 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Monday's 114-106 loss to the Pistons.

Despite the Grizzlies' disappointing 3-5 start, Coward has been a bright spot off the bench, averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.8 threes made on insane 58/48/92 shooting splits. Monday also marked the first time Coward saw over 30 minutes of playing time in a game, indicating the coaching staff's trust in Coward to be productive for longer periods.