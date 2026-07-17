Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Drops 23 points in win

Coward finished with 23 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Thursday's 96-64 Summer League win over the Hawks.

Coward recorded a double-double in his first two appearances in the Las Vegas Summer League. Although he hasn't reached that mark since, he finished with 23 points Thursday, his highest-scoring performance during his time in Las Vegas. The 2025 No. 11 overall pick is coming off a quality 2025-26 campaign, averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 25.8 minutes in 62 regular-season appearances. As long as Coward can stay healthy, he is expected to build on his production from last season in 2026-27.