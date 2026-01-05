Coward exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Lakers due to an apparent left leg injury, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Coward landed on an opposing player's foot and exited to the locker room with 2:59 remaining in the first half. If the rookie first-rounder is unable to return, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and GG Jackson are candidates for increased playing time for the already banged-up Grizzlies.