Coward supplied 27 points (9-13 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 win over the Pacers.

Coward went off for a game-high 27 points while draining all six of his 3-point attempts. The rookie first-round pick also recorded a game-best plus-36 plus-minus rating in his time off the bench. Coward is averaging 19.0 points, 3.7 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals on 70.4/72.7/91.7 shooting splits through his first three NBA games, and he'll look to stay hot against the Warriors on Monday.