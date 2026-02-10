Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Fails to return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (knee) didn't return to Monday's game against Golden State. He finished the night with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes before exiting.
The severity of Coward's injury is unclear at this time, as the team is simply calling it a right knee issue for now. He can be considered day-to-day until Memphis has more information to share on his availability going forward.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Unlikely to return•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Off injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Chips in 11 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Nets 13 points with five assists•