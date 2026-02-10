Coward (knee) didn't return to Monday's game against Golden State. He finished the night with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes before exiting.

The severity of Coward's injury is unclear at this time, as the team is simply calling it a right knee issue for now. He can be considered day-to-day until Memphis has more information to share on his availability going forward.