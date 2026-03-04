Coward (knee) finished with 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Back in action after a seven-game absence due to a right knee posterior capsule sprain, Coward was deployed off the bench and had his minutes managed, but he made the most of his time on the court. The Grizzlies have been cautious with all their key players coming off of injuries, so Coward could be a candidate to sit out Wednesday against the Trail Blazers in the second leg of a back-to-back set.