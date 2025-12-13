Coward notched 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 130-126 loss to the Jazz.

Coward recorded his fifth double-double of the season, and the rookie continues to perform at a high level now that he's entrenched as a starter in Memphis' backcourt. Since moving to a starting role Nov. 15, Coward is averaging a solid line of 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.3 blocks on 27.8 minutes per game in 12 straight starts.