Coward logged 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Monday's 135-134 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

Coward fell just one rebound short of what would have been his third double-double of the season, although as a whole, this was a somewhat underwhelming performance. Despite some inconsistencies, Coward has cobbled together a strong start to the season, averaging 12.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.5 three-pointers, good enough for borderline top 50 value.