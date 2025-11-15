Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Gets starting nod
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (foot) will enter the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Coward entered the morning with a doubtful tag, and then was later upgraded to questionable. He has since been given the green light to play, and he's set up to make his first start of his career at the NBA level. The rookie continues to trend up as one of the few bright spots on this team to open the season.
