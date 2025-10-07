Coward totaled one point (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 128-112 loss to the Pistons.

Coward made his debut for the Grizzlies, albeit an underwhelming one. After failing to play in the Summer League due to a shoulder injury, some rust was certainly expected. While it was a rough night on the offensive end, Coward's length was a real positive for Memphis. The fact that he played 18 minutes would indicate he has fully recovered from his injury, a great sign given that several other players are slated to miss time. Assuming the roster is relatively healthy for the majority of the season, it's hard to see Coward playing more than about 18 minutes per game on most nights.