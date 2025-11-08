Coward finished Friday's 118-104 win over the Mavericks with 21 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes.

There's a strong argument to say Coward was the Grizzlies' best player in this win, as he was among the team's best scorers and finished just one rebound shy of a double-double. Coward has scored in double digits in all but two of his 10 games off the bench, and the rookie has done a good job of making the most of his minutes out there. He's averaging a productive 15.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game through his first 10 games in the NBA.