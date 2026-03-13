Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Good to go Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (knee) is available for Friday's game against Detroit.
Coward is no longer on the injury report after missing the front end of this back-to-back set. Look for the rookie to play a modest workload as the Grizzlies continue to evaluate several fringe rotation players.
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