The Trail Blazers selected Coward (shoulder) with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Per Charania, the Grizzlies will send the No. 16 overall pick, a 2028 first-round pick via Orlando and two future second-round picks for the right to move up five spots to select Coward. Unlike most lottery selections, Coward was an unheralded recruit coming out of high school in the Class of 2021, with the 21-year-old wing beginning his collegiate career at Division III Williamette University. After a standout season in the Division III ranks, Coward then moved up to the Division I level with Eastern Washington, where he spent two seasons before heading to Washington State in 2024-25. He was limited to just six games in his senior season at Washington State after suffering a shredded rotator cuff and partially torn labrum in his left (non-shooting) shoulder in late November and undergoing surgery, but the athleticism and shooting touch that the 6-foot-6 Coward displayed during his two-plus seasons at the Division I level nonetheless made him an enticing NBA prospect. Over his 72 career games between Eastern Washington and Washington State, Coward averaged 11.8 points on 59.5/38.8/83.2 shooting splits while chipping in 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 26.5 minutes per contest. While Memphis has a long-term hole on the wing after trading Desmond Bane to Orlando, Coward likely won't be asked to take on a starting role right away as a rookie with the Grizzlies having veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jaylen Wells (wrist) and Vince Williams on hand. Coward's first order of business will be completing his rehab from shoulder surgery; according to Matt Norlander of CBSSports.com, Coward said that he was recently cleared for contact and is 90 percent recovered from the procedure, but it's uncertain if the Grizzlies will give him the green light to compete in the Las Vegas Summer League. At the very least, Coward should be ready to go for training camp in the fall.